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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon, July 7th.

First, I asked questions yesterday about those of you who can explain anything about the Democrats and those who support Belgium? And Thomas said, well, they’re heartless traitors. Others said, well, maybe it’s a risk of getting rid of Belgian chocolate. Nobody seems to really understand why the Democrats and so many progressives decided to root against the American team and root regularly against the Americans. And yet so many Democrats are right now.