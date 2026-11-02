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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It’s November 2nd. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” before you get home this afternoon. It’s all about the election today. There really are no other headlines worth paying attention to, and I’ll just give it to you straight up first.

Republicans are behind with all the early vote counted nationwide now. Republicans are significantly behind, including in core Republican states like Texas and Georgia, where Republican strategists fear a complete Democratic wave wiping out Republicans statewide. If you don’t want it to happen, you’ve got to go vote.