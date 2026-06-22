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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It is June 22nd, and these are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, Marco Rubio is traveling to the United Arab Emirates and to Bahrain to discuss this peace deal with Iran. Neither nation is very happy, nor are either nation friendly with Iran. In fact, the United Arab Emirates has increasingly allied itself with the United States. After Israel, it is undoubtedly our strongest ally in the Middle East, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, after the UAE. The UAE does not like the American deal with Iran and believes that this will embolden Iran and Oman, which shares the border with the UAE, to charge vessels going through the Strait of Hormuz. So Rubio, not Vance, will be there to smooth over relations.