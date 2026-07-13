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Hello, America. It is July 13th. I am Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

I have been traveling last week, which just made it impossible to be able to do so. I am back in the saddle, resenting it maybe. Nonetheless, let’s get to the news.

Up first, Darlene Graham Nordham is going to be the next senator from South Carolina. That is Lindsey Graham’s younger sister. Their parents died when she was 13 and he was 20, and he became her legal guardian, took care of her, finished raising her, got her into college. And she and he have just been a tag team brother-sister duo for a very long time.