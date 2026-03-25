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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It is March 25th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

And up first, I’m going to do something a little different, give you some education. We’re hearing a lot of people talk about Karg Island now, trying to make themselves experts in the Middle East, that we’re going to send the 82nd Airborne, and they will control the Strait of Hormuz by controlling Karg Island. That’s nonsense. If you hear a reporter talking about Karg Island being key to the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, they don’t know what they’re talking about.