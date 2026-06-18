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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It is June 18th, and these are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, the Supreme Court has ruled that people who use marijuana can own guns in the United States. It was a unanimous decision. But I want you to keep this in mind. It was a narrowly crafted decision, which is why it was unanimous, and there were several concurrences taking exception and issue with the overall decision. But the bottom line is that in the United States now, if you are a marijuana user, at least you’re allowed to own a gun in the country.