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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It is May 13th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

But before I get to those, I asked a question yesterday about whether or not it was smart for Republicans to engage in the Democratic primaries, elevating fringe candidates. Chris said the Republicans should focus on their policies to help the nation thrive. John says, I think it’ll backfire. Too many Democrats are on the fringe anyway. It’s a defensive move and that is bad. The Republicans need a good offensive playbook. And Cal said Democrats have done that to Republicans with some success. And that’s true. And that’s actually kind of why I support it. Yeah, it has the potential to blow up. You know, Hillary Clinton famously supported Donald Trump in 2016 behind the scenes thinking he would be the easiest Republican to beat. And look what happened. But also, I think it’s worth doing.

Now, these are “The Four Things You Need to Know”.