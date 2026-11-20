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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It is Friday, November 20th, and these are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, you probably don’t want to look at your 401(k) today. The stock market is in correction territory. In fact, as I’m recording this right now... wow….