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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It is June 26. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” before you head home this Friday afternoon.

Up first, I want to read you some of the comments I’ve gotten in the last 24 hours. It’s notable from Stephen. “As a three-time Trump voter and a complete supporter of the war in pursuit of both regime change and disarmament, I can’t stress how completely disappointed I am with President Trump. He can put lipstick on a pig, and it’s still a pig. The MOU is the pig. He can spin it any way he wishes, but this is complete capitulation to Iran.

Trump himself says... He said he demanded regime change and then denied it. Now he looks weak and outsmarted. Iran’s never closed the strait before Trump. They tried but never succeeded. Now they close it at will and Trump sits on his hands and doesn’t have a word to say. In fact, we stopped because ours and allied SPR, that shows this was very poorly planned or Trump wrote a check his mouth couldn’t cash.

Now Trump thinks he’s going to tell Israel to tone it down. What would Trump do if Mexico bombed El Paso, Texas, and Canada told him to tone it down? This is now officially crazy land.”

From a Trump supporter, no less. By the way, you can say he’s not, but if you go back to his comments over time and look, very pro-Trump and often mad at me for criticizing the president. That’s notable.

Andrew says, “the son of Iran’s last shah has repeatedly urged Western governments to abandon efforts to reach agreement with Tehran and instead support Iranian opposition movements seeking political change inside the country. That’s from an article in the Jerusalem Post dated June 8th. Supporting opposition movements would be a great way to proceed with help from Congress, Europe, and allies in the Middle East. Republicans in Congress who complain about the ceasefire should produce. They should pressure their colleagues for an authorized use of force and or funding to replenish U.S. weapons and or funding to help the Iranian opposition movement. How is Trump supposed to prevail over the mullahs without any of that?”

Jackie writes, “I’m now at the point that I’m not sure which is worse: Trump “saves” the midterms for the GOP and doesn’t get impeached, or we lose the House & Senate, Trump gets impeached and we end up with JD as our president.”

Growing skepticism of the Vice President’s handling of these things. Now to the news.