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Hello, America. I am Erick Erickson. Obviously, we’ve got some stuff you need to know about before you get home this afternoon, but I want to start with this.

After October 7th, it wasn’t just Palestinian activists and pro-Hamas Arab protesters in New York and elsewhere. It was actually white progressives who tore down pictures of Israeli hostages.

Now, a vocal minority of progressives are insisting the assassination attempt on Saturday against President Trump and members of his cabinet at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was staged. They also say the one in Butler, Pennsylvania was staged. They argue that the assassination of Charlie Kirk was actually a right-winger who did it. They just aren’t capable of viewing themselves as anything other than the heroes of the story.