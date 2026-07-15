(Watch Above)

Subscribe on YouTube

Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson, and these are “The Four Things You Need to Know” today, July 15th.

Before I get to those, I asked yesterday about your views on immigration enforcement, and the top story is about that. Sandra said, “I’ve largely been satisfied with immigration enforcement, yet I believe the fine-tuning of these enforcement operations is necessary for the entire initiative to have credibility. There are indeed times when it looks like aggression, but that’s because of the complexities of the criminal element among the illegal alien community. The criminal alien element definitely should continue to be the primary focus of enforcement and deportation.”

Sue says, “It seems to me the process has been a mess. I, for one, would like to know how many totally illegals have been deported to date. The correct intentions are there. The process is not. Make those work together and we’ll see true success.”

Kathy says, “After reading a couple of other comments, I’m making another one. For those who say start with the criminal ones, let me point out that almost every single one of the criminal ones who are out in the neighborhoods are living with and associating with some who are here illegally but have no crime on the books. Do you really want ICE to leave them sitting there when you ought to know that whether they’re committing crimes or not, they have no problem living with those associated with the criminals? We’ve got a gullible citizenry.”

And Thomas said, “Maybe just maybe I should do two things. First, buy the damn body cams. I’m sure Congress gave them the money. So where are they? Second, during a traffic stop, don’t walk in front of a stopped vehicle. I mean, seriously, you’re putting yourself in a position where if they try to flee, you have to kill them to save yourself. Park a vehicle in front of them. Then when they try to flee, they hit your car and nobody dies. I’m all in favor of getting most of these illegals out. But a large number of them did nothing wrong other than cross the border. Deportation is not a death sentence.”

Related to all of this, and this is the first story of the day, the president has reversed ICE’s decision to suspend traffic stops. The president has decided it is still necessary and appropriate for ICE to stop people in traffic. Of course, ICE suspended those traffic stops after two people got killed during traffic stops, neither of whom were apparently the subject of their investigations. The president, however, has overridden the orders from ICE and decided that those traffic stops can proceed.