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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” today, May 8th.

But first, I asked your thoughts on the Iran war. Well, you gave them to me.

Sue said, “We have done what no other administration dared to do. We touched the third rail of international politics. We started it. We must finish the job or it will surely end badly. For the first time in my memory, the Middle East is willing to support us, but they are also relying on us to carry the big stick. If we don’t smack down Iran, we leave these other countries totally vulnerable.”

Judy said, “Eric, yes, they’ve gone this far and promised the Iranian people freedom from the oppressor, so yes. Bomb the crap out of the regime, get rid of them, arm the people if we have to, capture their oil supply and let the people choose whether or not to welcome the Shah back in with the constitutional monarchy.”

Mark said, “I think we should remember our main goal was to accomplish keep Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon. If we do not accomplish this objective, then why did we start this war? We also need to play a major role in replacing the Iranian regime. As George H.W. Bush stated, we need to stay the course. We are in deep now. Finish the job. Declare an end to this war. Declare victory and bring our troops home.”

Congressman John Linder also commented and noted in his time in Congress, being with members in the Middle East and leaders there, they all wanted something done about Iran and now is the time to rally Arab nations to go with us and deal with Iran. Thank you for the comments.