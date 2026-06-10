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Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It’s June 10th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, the president signals more attacks are coming on Iran. In fact, as I’m talking to you right now, the White House says that the attacks will come within the next few hours, and there are B-52s in the air headed towards the Middle East. Again, as I’m recording this right now in the afternoon of June 10th, it looks like an attack is coming imminently.