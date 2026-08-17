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Hello, America. It is August 17th. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, when I asked you guys last week if you understood everything’s all right, everybody understands everything’s all right, and you’re not as despondent as a lot of people on social media, which is great. But while the progressives on TikTok went nuts over me talking about the IRS rolling back rules. The rules are rolled back under a federal law that was passed in the Biden administration and related rules that beneficial owners of every company in America had to provide their personal information. It’s a massive invasion of privacy. And of course, the progressives were like, oh, it prevents money laundering. There are plenty of ways to stop money laundering. What this actually did was it caused a massive burden on even individual owners of businesses. So you got a small mom and pop shop or you have a small private school. The supposed owners of that small private school, even though it operates as a nonprofit, had to file their personal information with the IRS or they could be fined or go to jail. It was a massive burden that the Trump administration has rolled back. A mom and pop shop in Des Moines, your sole proprietor, you’re not incorporated with an EIN, you use your social security number, you still got to file additional paperwork or you go to jail. And a lot of small businesses had no idea about it. The Trump administration rolled it back and yet on TikTok progressives are raging at me for pointing out it was a good thing. It was an overbroad regulation that even a federal judge said was potentially unconstitutional because it was a massive invasion of privacy. Yes, it’s designed to stop money laundering. There are plenty of other avenues to stop money laundering. It’s just notable how regularly the progressives are willing to invade your privacy while it’s the progressives leading the charge to chop down the flock security cameras because they don’t want criminals to go to jail. They want to burden law-abiding citizens while letting criminals get out of jail.