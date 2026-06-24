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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It is June 24th, and these are “The Four Things You Need to Know”.

Before I get to those, though, let me just read you some comments, because I did ask yesterday what your thoughts on the MOU are. You know, I don’t support it. Well, overwhelmingly, neither do you.

Proud Patriot said the elites of the world have sucker punched us once again with the most asinine BS deal. Trump has been led down a path of no return and is the scapegoat in all of this. I don’t understand why he agreed to such a ludicrous plan. For being known as a great negotiator, he sucked on this one. Trump and Qatar have already released the funds. How absurd and stupid. He’s already shown we’re weak, stupid, and gullible. So just stop where you are. Stop the hemorrhaging of cash flow. Tuck your tail between your legs and go back to repairing the reflecting pool.

Kay says, I’ve never commented before, but since you asked, I do not support this dumb MOU.

And Jim D said, bomb, bomb Iran into total submission.

Rebecca says, I do not support the MOU. The route in this conflict is to finish the job. I eliminated the military and the Iranian administration completely. No negotiations, no access to money, uranium, missiles, etc. The whole idea of the MOU is pathetic.

And Linda says, thank you. The truth needs to be told. The treaty is a piece of crap. The Iranians are dictating to the White House how things are going to be handled. The White House is unraveling. The right hand doesn’t know or is lying about what the left hand is doing. I think if we would have continued with the partnership of Israel that Iran could have been defeated. It’s too late now. Trump’s idle threats. If Iran doesn’t abide by the treaty or a joke, Iran will continue to chant death to America. And now there are people who we have abandoned will probably chant the same words.

Strong feelings from you guys.