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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It is June 2nd, the day before my birthday.

These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon. Before I begin this week, I’d like to highlight good nonprofits for you to support. Yesterday was Help the Persecuted. Today, the Filter Project, which in some African nations gives families filters that last decades. They teach them to clean them. They teach the family to draw water from them. They work with doctors to provide care against parasites and other waterborne illnesses. They share the gospel. You can find out more if you text donate to 33777 and choose to support the Filter Project, a great nonprofit.