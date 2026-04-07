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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It is April 7th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, there’s an 8 p.m. deadline by the president for Iran to at least show progress on a peace deal. Axios is reporting this afternoon that there is progress being made, but it doesn’t seem to be enough, and the president doesn’t trust that the Iranians will actually go through with it. In fact, the president yesterday said they were BS artists, and all they knew was BS, except he said the word, which is why I couldn’t cover it on radio.