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Hello, America. I am Erick Erickson. It’s my birthday, June 3rd. Thank you for tuning in. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, let me just tell you, if you text the word DONATE to 33777, there are three great nonprofits for you to choose from: The Tim Tebow Foundation, The Filter Project, and Help the Persecuted, all three of which are worth supporting. If you’re interested in making a donation, I do this every year for my birthday week, highlighting great nonprofits. Just text DONATE to 33777.