Subscribe on YouTube

Hello, America. It’s Erick Erickson. It is Friday, May 29th. I hope you guys are prepared for a great weekend, and these are “The Four Things You Need to Know” before you get there.

First, welcome again to all the new subscribers. They kept telling me to welcome you guys, and I kept forgetting, so now I’m doing it a second time. But you should share this because it helps us grow. And also, if you’re just stumbling upon this and you haven’t subscribed, you should subscribe and keep up with us.