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Hello, America. It’s July 22nd. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know”.

But first, a housekeeping note. After today, these four things to know is going to take a little bit of a break. Tomorrow, I am going to be doing six hours of radio, three hours of my show, and three hours of a Care-a-thon to raise money to fight childhood cancer. It’s an annual tradition for my flagship station in Atlanta, Georgia. We’ve done it for, I think, 26 years, more than 25 years now. If you want to help fight childhood cancer, you can text the word DONATE to 33777. I’ll send you back a link. The money goes to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Now, don’t let the Atlanta part fool you because it’s actually a national research center. It’s the second largest national research center for childhood cancer, number one international center for fighting sickle cell. So if you want to donate, text DONATE to 33777. I’ll be doing that tomorrow and Friday. And then next week, we’re taking family vacation this year. My son starts his senior year of high school next year. We wanted to spend time in the mountains relaxing before he goes back to school.

Now, let’s get to the headlines.

Up first. The president of the United States claims he’s going to bomb Iran’s power plants if they attack any more ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Now, the president’s been saying this since April. He hasn’t done it, but he says this time he’s serious if Iran bombs ships going through the Strait of Hormuz. The president now has a problem. Shipping through the Black Sea is being curtailed due to the Russia-Ukraine situation. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is curtailed because of this situation. And now the shipping through the Red Sea is curtailed because of the Houthi rebels fighting with Iran. So the president is promising to unleash hell if either stymie oil reserves and oil shipments in large part because the price of oil keeps going back up. We’ll see if he means business this time. I suspect he probably does.