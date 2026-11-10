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Hello, America. It is November 10th. I am Erick Erickson, and these are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, a 41-year-old U.S. Army soldier has been arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of espionage related to Russia, according to London’s Metropolitan Police.