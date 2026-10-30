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Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. It is October 30th. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, Ukraine has hit Russian oil refineries again after a multi-week pause. They had been, well, cooperating with the American government’s demands that they cease attacking Russian oil refineries. But Ukraine has been noticing a pattern of where the Russians were actually extracting oil and gas to be able to fuel their war machine, and they decided to strike those refineries today.