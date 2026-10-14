(Watch Above)

Subscribe on YouTube

My friend Leland Vittert asks an important question: What exactly is the Democrats’ plan for the economy? Check it out here and get your discount on his page here. Now….

Hello, America. It is October 14th. I am Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know”.

But first, happy anniversary to my wife. 26 years we’ve been married. The genius of getting married in the year 2000 is that, well, I know that it’s 2026, so of course we’ve been married 26 years. So for those of you thinking about getting married, if you wait until the year 2100, it’ll be really easy for you as well. Don’t recommend waiting that long, though. Happy anniversary, Christy. I’m making fried catfish and cheese grits and hush puppies tonight for supper instead of taking her out to dinner. It’s going to be great.

Now, the news you need to know. There’s bipartisan rage at the White House for getting Starlink to cut the signal to Ukraine.