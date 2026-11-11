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Hello, America. It is Erick Erickson. It is November 11th, Veterans Day. Happy Veterans Day to all of you who served, and thank you for your service. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know” this afternoon.

Up first, J.D. Vance is advocating direct talks with Iranian hardliners. Marco Rubio has come out and said that we need to do nothing due to economic sanctions. This comes as word comes that Scott Bessent has had to move himself and his family to a military base due to threats on his life because of Iran.