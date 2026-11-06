Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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HuzzahNH's avatar
HuzzahNH
2h

Trump pushing out Wiles and replacing her with Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff suggests Trump has no interest in doing anything different.

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Robert Hoover Faber's avatar
Robert Hoover Faber
1h

Trump picking Stephen Miller is him flipping the bird to all of us. I guess this will be as successful as his pushing those great Senate candidates, Mike Collins,Whatley and Paxton, who lost by a combined 50 points. He sure can pick em.

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