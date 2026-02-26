Subscribe on YouTube

Hello, America. I’m Erick Erickson. These are “The Four Things You Need to Know”this afternoon, February 26th.

I want to start with a question. Do you believe we have a spiritual crisis in the United States? Do you believe that what’s happening in our culture is spiritual? The collapse of families, the rise of violence from the trans community, the willingness to subvert what male and female are, things like that. Do you believe that?

Are you concerned about the rise—if you’re not a Christian, if you’re an atheist or secularist—with the rise of pseudoscience in this country and the quacky beliefs that some people have about vaccines and other things? Are you concerned from that side?