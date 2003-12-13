The French and Germans have been advancing to unity ever since Charlemagne. There have been numerous wars that kept pulling them back. But, the advance continues like the Indian subcontinental plate pushing slowly but steadily into Asia.

Now they have reached a point of near merger. When it happens, they will stretch their legs and try to claim themselves a power against America. That will be a turning point towards the next great European war.

Again, I'm pessimistic, but I think I'm right.

Now, in saying this, I don' think they will fully integrate. The French are too xenophobic. But, governmentally, I think they will be so aligned as to be identical on issues of military, economy, and foreign affairs.