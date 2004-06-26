I was listening to Hugh Hewitt yesterday and a caller made a great point -- when Kerry used the F word in Rolling Stone, it came across as an arrogant guy trying to be hip. When Cheney used it on the Senate Floor, he came across like the rest of us. Leahy was one of those spineless guys who wants to talk bad about you behind your back and then be nice to your face. Cheney would have none of it.

I agree. It was an unfortunately loss of decorum, but it sure shows Cheney is like the rest of us.