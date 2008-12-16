You know, there is nothing wrong with a protest. There is nothing wrong with a boycott. But hounding people out of work, harassing people who refuse to go along with the boycott, etc. crosses a line that should not be crossed.

In the latest escapade of the gay reich movement, the Los Angeles Times chronicles the fall of El Coyote. The Times notes

Margie Christoffersen was a manager at El Coyote, the Beverly Boulevard landmark restaurant that's always had throngs of customers waiting to get inside. Many of them were gay, and Christoffersen, a devout Mormon, donated $100 in support of Proposition 8, the successful November ballot initiative that banned gay marriage.

She never advertised her politics or religion in the restaurant, but last month her donation showed up on lists of "for" and "against" donors. And El Coyote became a target.

A boycott was organized on the Internet, with activists trashing El Coyote on restaurant review sites. Then came throngs of protesters, some of them shouting "shame on you" at customers. The police arrived in riot gear one night to quell the angry mob. Ironically, as El Coyote fails, its employees, many of whom are gay, are out of work in a down economy. One of those employees put it best:

"You can express yourself as a citizen," said Archila. "Not everyone has to believe the same things."

No Mr. Archila. You can't. Not as long as the gay rights movement operates as a Gay Reich Movement.