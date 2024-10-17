Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonard Lowe's avatar
Leonard Lowe
Oct 17

Why, if the Legislature wants to disconnect property value increases from inflation, did they word an

Amendment in such a way that the Amendment can be ignored by any municipality in the state??? This wording renders the Amendment an exercise in futility as there will be no real effort to ensure its enforcement since enforcing it will mean going against their friends in the municipalities whose intent is to ALWAYS increase revenue rather than reducing expenditures. A proper Amendment would freeze ALL non-commercial property values at the last transaction amount. Then those who wish to live in their Homesteads as long as physically possible wouldn't be forced to sell to pay their now exorbitant tax bills.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eric's avatar
Eric
Oct 18

Here are a couple of articles from the Georgia Public Policy Foundation. The are in favor of the amendment, but the articles provide more information.

https://www.georgiapolicy.org/news/would-amendment-1-bring-property-tax-relief/

https://www.georgiapolicy.org/news/the-implications-of-amendment-1/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture