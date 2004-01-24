Peter Robinson, after interviewing Robert McNamara, has this interesting and, I think, well put though on electing John Kerry:

That the central fact in McNamaraâ€™s life was a sense of guilt. He wanted the United States to forswear unilateral action, to reduce its nuclear arsenal quickly and sharply, and to delay or cancel any plans for missile defenses. In effect, he wanted us to behave before the rest of the world like penitents, ripping our garments and daubing our forehead with ashesâ€”to atone for his sins.

Which of course raises the question of John Forbes Kerry. Woe be unto us if we elect a president for whom the central intellectual and emotional fact is a war that we lost three decades ago.