Robert Tagorda quotes a Michael Barone piece in a good post on the foreign policy changes electing Gigolo John would bring:

But Kerry's council speech does show an inclination to tie down the United States. And the perceptions of hostile foreign leaders of an American president's determination do make a difference. Muammar Qadhafi decided to give up his nuclear weapons program lest Bush pursue him to a spider hole in the desert. Would he have made the same decision if John Kerry were about to take the oath of office? Bush's determination to act against threats is not in doubt. Kerry's is.[Italicized emphasis added by me. Tagorda emphasis in bold]