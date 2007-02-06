I bet you'd tend to think that one of the first people from Canada to get a doctorate degree in climatology studies, who has been respected globally by his peers, has been a professor of climatology, and is now an environmental consultant would be someone we should take seriously on the issue of global warming.

Only you'd be wrong. Because he doesn't think it is man made. And as a result, he's branded a kook and a nut job. His peers who once respected him would prefer he be silent.

I'm talking, of course, about Dr. Tim Ball, who wrote this in the Canadian Free Press yesterday:

I am not alone in this journey against the prevalent myth. Several well-known names have also raised their voices. Michael Crichton, the scientist, writer and filmmaker is one of them. In his latest book, "State of Fear" he takes time to explain, often in surprising detail, the flawed science behind Global Warming and other imagined environmental crises.

Another cry in the wildenerness is Richard Lindzen's. He is an atmospheric physicist and a professor of meteorology at MIT, renowned for his research in dynamic meteorology - especially atmospheric waves. He is also a member of the National Academy of Sciences and has held positions at the University of Chicago, Harvard University and MIT. Linzen frequently speaks out against the notion that significant Global Warming is caused by humans. Yet nobody seems to listen.

I think it may be because most people don't understand the scientific method which Thomas Kuhn so skilfully and briefly set out in his book "The Structure of Scientific Revolutions." A scientist makes certain assumptions and then produces a theory which is only as valid as the assumptions. The theory of Global Warming assumes that CO2 is an atmospheric greenhouse gas and as it increases temperatures rise. It was then theorized that since humans were producing more CO2 than before, the temperature would inevitably rise. The theory was accepted before testing had started, and effectively became a law.