In 1964, Senator Barry Goldwater lost the presidential election to Lyndon Johnson. Since then, Barry Goldwater's loss has become a talking point about why conservatives cannot win. Even now, both the media and Republican establishment are saying the most conservative candidates in the 2016 field cannot win because of Barry Goldwater's example.

For the record, Barry Goldwater was not going to win in 1964 and it had nothing to do with his conservatism. The election came less than a year after Lee Harvey Oswald assassinated John F. Kennedy. In the 1960 election, Kennedy had barely beaten Richard Nixon. By 1964, pollsters struggled to find Americans who were willing to admit they had voted against Kennedy. In November of 1964, Americans were not going to throw out of office the man who was sworn in as President on Air Force One with Jacqueline Kennedy beside him and John Kennedy's body in a coffin in the back of the plane.

The media and Republican thought leaders, however, would tell you conservatives cannot win because Barry Goldwater's loss showed the nation will not go for an unabashed conservative. This is not the first time they did this.

Updated: Wed Dec 30, 2015