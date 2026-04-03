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Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes
The Erick Erickson Show
The Good Friday Show
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The Good Friday Show

Erick-Woods Erickson's avatar
Erick-Woods Erickson

It's the annual Good Friday Show. Apologies for having to remove all the great music. If you want to hear it in full head over to ErickErickson.com and check out the 24/7 play button at the top of the page. It will be steaming on a loop all weekend. Happy Easter to everyone as well.

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