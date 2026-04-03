Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Pam Johnson's avatar
Pam Johnson
3d

The man on the middle cross said I could come ! Thank you Jesus!

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David B's avatar
David B
3d

I was saved by the man on the middle cross. You can be saved as well. You will never be the same again!

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