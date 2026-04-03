Be sure to scroll to the bottom for the Alistair Begg clip.

In 2011, I started my radio career on the nation’s largest news/talk station, WSB in Atlanta, Georgia. I got the job completely by accident. The local guy on the radio here in Middle Georgia had been arrested in a crack house. His station asked if I could fill in because I was doing TV hits on CNN at the time. One day led to three days led to three months of morning radio. I got paid in an expired gift certificate to Outback Steakhouse. But Herman Cain decided to run for President, his boss heard me, Rush Limbaugh lied and said I was a radio pro, and I took Herman’s job. Now I’m in Rush’s slot nationally.

My first year at WSB was the first time I ever had to work on Good Friday, so I did a show about Good Friday. Management was not happy and asked my boss to discourage me from doing it again. Then, on Monday, everyone got to work and voicemail boxes were filled up with people asking for copies of the show.

I do a Christmas Show now too.

I started with a few thousand listeners on a single station. Today, right now, I’ll sit behind the microphone and broadcast to almost one hundred stations with a few million people listening across the country and around the world via my radio livestream. Today, instead of talking about the news and politics, we will focus on this, the anniversary of the most important event in human history — the execution and resurrection of Jesus.

Inarguably, this event changed the course of human history. I invite you to tune in now. Today, on the show, I’ll be joined by Bishop Robert Barron, and Pastors Doug Wilson of Christ Church in Moscow, ID, and Matt Smethurst of River City Baptist Church in Richmond, Virginia.

LISTEN NOW

Also, thank you all for your long-time support, which has allowed me to share the gospel through the radio. This year's live audience will be in the millions, and I can do that only through your generous support and subscriptions to this email.

We return to regular programming on Monday. If you are not a paid subscriber but are considering it, you can click the button below.

Thank you.

Please have a blessed Good Friday and Happy Easter.

Erick-Woods Erickson

This year’s Good Friday Show playlist is available on:

SPOTIFY

APPLE MUSIC