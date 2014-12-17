From Wikipedia:

Currently, the Cuban embargo is enforced mainly with six statutes: the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917, the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, the Cuba Assets Control Regulations of 1963, the Cuban Democracy Act of 1992, the Helmsâ€“Burton Act of 1996, and the Trade Sanctions Reform and Export Enhancement Act of 2000. The Cuban Democracy Act was signed into law in 1992 with the stated purpose of maintaining sanctions on Cuba so long as the Cuban government refuses to move toward “democratization and greater respect for human rights”. In 1996, Congress passed the Helmsâ€“Burton Act, which further restricted United States citizens from doing business in or with Cuba, and mandated restrictions on giving public or private assistance to any successor government in Havana unless and until certain claims against the Cuban government are met. In 1999, U.S. President Bill Clinton expanded the trade embargo even further by also disallowing foreign subsidiaries of U.S. companies to trade with Cuba. In 2000, Clinton authorized the sale of “humanitarian” U.S. products to Cuba.

The United States Congress just declared Barack Obama’s actions on amnesty unconstitutional, then promptly funded them.

I said just a few weeks ago that if the congress did that, it would embolden Barack Obama on a host of other foreign and economic policy matters.

Here we are.

The post The GOP Emboldened Barack Obama on Cuba appeared first on RedState.