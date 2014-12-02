The GOP Will Fund Obamaâ€™s Executive Amnesty Plan
I took to the airwaves last night (first time since I got bronchitis) and my voice mostly held out. I spent a good bit of time talking about the GOP'sThe post The GOP Will Fund Obama’s Executive Amnesty Plan appeared first on RedState.
I took to the airwaves last night (first time since I got bronchitis) and my voice mostly held out. I spent a good bit of time talking about the GOP’s plan to fund Obama’s executive amnesty plan.
They will fund it.
The post The GOP Will Fund Obama’s Executive Amnesty Plan appeared first on RedState.