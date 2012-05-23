Here is the T-SPLOST analysis from the Georgia Public Policy Foundation. The GPPF is less than thrilledd with the T-SPLOST and the Atlanta area T-SPLOST's emphasis on rail. There is one graphic that stands out in my mind.

From page 19 of the report:

Atlanta and Barcelona have the same number of people and Atlanta uses 30 times the physical land area as Barcelona. In other words, rail works great in Barcelona due to population density, but not Atlanta for the same reason. Zoning in Atlanta doesn't help the matter.

Tonight on the Erick Erickson Show, I'm going to get into this topic and also Joe Biden's comments that the tea party is to blame for the lack of economic recovery. You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. The show is from 6pm to 9pm ET on the nation's most listened to talk radio station.

Consider this an open thread.