The President of the United States went to the memorial service for the Dallas police officers gunned down while protecting and serving. Taking the podium, the President quoted scripture, mourned the dead, then turned decidedly partisan.

The president claimed it is easier for kids to buy guns than either computers or books. The only people who say such things are people who have never tried to buy guns. It is simply not true. The problem is not that the president said it, but that the president used a nonpartisan memorial service for dead police officers to lie in the name of his preferred public policy.

While Democrats may appreciate President Obama's pursuit of taking away Americans' guns, half the nation does not. Our president, instead of using an opportunity to unite the nation in mourning and appreciation for lives well-lived decided to strike a divisive, partisan tone. That service was not the time to do so.

Updated: Fri Jul 15, 2016