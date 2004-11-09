'theologically based cultural norms' gave us everything from the printing press and the newspaper to the First Amendment

When did we become the bad guys? I'm talking about Christians. When you read the newspapers, listen to the news, or encounter a lefty the evil Christian is to blame for all our woes. In Bible Study we are studying Ephesians -- tonight the first ten verses of Chapter 2. In that section, Paul writes about those who are dead because of sin and those who are alive because of the Lord.

As for you, you were dead in your transgressions and sins, in which you used to live when you followed the ways of this world and of the ruler of the kingdom of the air, the spirit who is now at work in those who are disobedient. All of us also lived among them at one time, gratifying the cravings of our sinful nature and following its desires and thoughts. Like the rest, we were by nature objects of wrath. Eph. 2:1-4 (NIV)

You really have to stop and wonder about that passage in light of current events. The resentment towards Christians is stunning. In a recent article, Howell Raines, the washed up former editor of the New York Times, said

Few cycles are more prominent in colonial and postrevolutionary history than that of frenzied national revivals. But in the past, the contending parties - the Presbyterians, Calvinists, Anglicans and Catholics of colonial times - eventually suppressed their legalistic, rulemaking impulses in favor of securing spiritual space. But today, the divisions and the tolerance of a new religious monolith, "God's People," as they call themselves, have broken down. With the succession of born-again or ostentatiously religious presidents - Carter, Reagan, Clinton, the younger Bush - a united American laity can reach a goal that eluded them as denominational separatists. That goal is the legislation of social, education, sexual and medical standards that reflect theologically based cultural norms.

[Emphasis added] As Jonah Goldberg pointed out, Raines speaks condescendingly of theologically based cultural norms "without even acknowledging the fact that 'theologically based cultural norms' gave us everything from the printing press and the newspaper to the First Amendment he claims to be such a defender of." When did we become so hated, so despised? Is it envy turned to hatred? Part of me thinks it is. I remember going to a funeral with a Jewish law professor. The brother of a friend of mine committed suicide. On the way home from the funeral, the professor said to me, "You Christians can sure stay composed at a funeral. I guess it's your belief that you are going on to something better. We Jews just get all depressed and eat bagels." There is something telling in that statement. Christians have an inner-truth and an inner-peace that so many lefties spend years trying to grasp and understand through yoga, eastern spiritualism, QVC, and new age garbage. All the while there is a group of people who maintain a core set of beliefs and a peace that transcends all understanding. The lefties then, in a jealous rage, lash out at all we hold dear and try to corrupt everything around us. Every once in a while we gang up and defend our values and the left is reminded that we actually have core beliefs worth fighting for -- we refuse to be a class of victims -- we refuse to be victimized. Lefties only celebrate victims and cannot understand those who find joy in suffering. Envy and jealousy launched a thousand ships to Troy, caused Achilles to rage, and sent many a royal subject off to the battlefields of Europe. Envy and jealousy lost many lives. Now envy and jealousy, two of Satan's favorite tools, are lined up against the children of light. It is no surprise. It has been foretold for thousands of years. Who would have guessed envy and jealousy would rise up at the turn of an election instead of the turn of war.