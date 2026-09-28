The GOP’s midterm problem

President Trump spent Saturday night reposting at least 14 attacks on Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Miami Republican the party needs, while strategists say this midterm is heading toward 2006 and the NRSC is begging for $9 million to defend Alaska, Iowa, and Ohio.

Independents favor Democrats 53% to 31%, Republicans who dislike the President are staying home, and in North Carolina Roy Cooper is running to the right of Michael Whatley on the economy by promising to end the tariffs and the Iran war.

The polling likely overstates Democratic strength, but after November the GOP must reject the “common good” populists’ pro-life socialism, take corruption seriously, and return to family values, individual responsibility, and local communities.

The Pressure on Iran Is Working

A Treasury campaign reaching more than 50 countries has grounded Iranian airlines across the region and cut Iran’s biggest banks off from the UAE and Turkey, finally reaching the Iranians who had long been insulated from sanctions.

Iran is losing and lashing out asymmetrically, and British police arrested 5 men with 3 vans near RAF Fairford, the base hosting the American bombers that have struck Iran.

Oil is moving again, with 22 million barrels through Hormuz on Friday night and the Joliet refinery back online, and while gas prices still hurt the GOP, President Trump deserves credit for gaining the upper hand without sending troops.

Details on all of this, and more, below.

The GOP Freak Out is Happening Right on Schedule

Maria Elvira Salazar is exactly the sort of Republican the party needs in a year like this. She represents a Miami district full of the Hispanic voters who moved to President Trump in 2024, and this month she cut an ad telling him that some of his immigration measures have gone too far. She noted that half of the people detained by ICE in July had no criminal record (crossing the border is illegal, but you know what she means), and she warned that the Hispanics who helped put him back in the White House now feel betrayed. On Saturday night, the President responded by reposting at least 14 attacks on her, including one calling for a new Republican to replace her five weeks before the election.

The GOP needs her seat, and the President is attacking her anyway. That is the environment Republicans are running in. The party needs a disciplined approach and the President is the Chief Agent of Chaos. Strategists with long memories tell me they cannot recall a midterm this bad, and that includes 2006 and 2018. One Republican advising federal races told Axios that it now looks worse than 2018 and is heading toward 2006. The Cook Political Report moved 15 House races toward Democrats on Friday. The National Republican Senatorial Committee is asking donors for $9 million to defend Alaska, Iowa, and Ohio, all states the President carried by double digits. At the committee’s Sea Island retreat this weekend, attendees called their own pollster’s rosy forecast “delusional.”

Republicans cannot win with just Republicans. They need independents, and the latest Fox News poll has independents favoring Democrats 53% to 31%. The President’s approval sits at 39%, and 51% of voters say his endorsement makes them less likely to support a candidate. In Texas, the party nominated Ken Paxton, whom Texas House Republicans impeached, and the independents who happily voted for Greg Abbott are now giving James Talarico a look to send to Washington. In farm country, the Wall Street Journal reports the worst environment for Republicans in decades because of tariffs, diesel and fertilizer prices driven up by the Iran war, and a plan to import more beef. Here in Middle Georgia, every week more farmers show up at the federal bankruptcy court. They were all Trump voters.

The other problem is the Republican who likes the party but not the President. Those voters are not switching sides. They are staying home. One national GOP pollster told Axios that the party is having trouble getting Republicans to even answer polls. Every time the President opens his mouth, whether about tariffs or a congresswoman in Miami, he makes those voters madder. Every new vanity building project in Washington and every new bit of gold leaf keeps another Republican home and makes another Independent mad.

I continue to believe the polling overstates Democratic strength. The Democrats’ lead on the generic ballot has held between 5 and 7 points all year, and a pollster who cannot get Republicans on the phone may well be undercounting them. By Election Day, there’ll still be a 2 to 3 point bias towards the Democrats. I also remember 2020, when the same states causing panic now caused panic then. Susan Collins trailed in nearly every public poll and won by almost 9 points. Texas, Iowa, and Ohio were all supposedly in play, and President Trump carried each of them comfortably. The candidates should ignore the hand-wringing, keep to the fundamentals, and knock on doors.