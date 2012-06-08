Please stop and read this post at Hot Air right now.

Go on. I’ll wait for you to come back. It is required reading this morning.

Go on . . . . .

Welcome back.

As you can see, it is a flat out lie that the left was outspent 7 to 1 in Wisconsin. In fact, considering the money unions spent on things like “voter education”, which are not even tabulated as political activity, the unions probably outspent everyone. We don’t know because they don’t exactly have to disclose it all right now.

But the more important question is “why?” Why did the left immediately seize on this idea that they lost because they were outspent.

They did so for the same reason people are protesting the Bilderbergers this week. They did it for the same reason Ron Paul fanatics blame the media for Ron Paul’s lack of success. They did it for the reason most everyone in the world concocts conspiracy theories to explain their defeats.

They did it because if they did not they would have to admit that the American public has rejected them and their ideas.

Ron Paul’s supporters say that if only the media would cover Ron Paul, he would be winning. But when the media covers Ron Paul, they claim the media is biased against him. In reality, Ron Paul comes off sounding like your loony uncle you keep in the attic. You and your “Who is John Galt?” bumper sticker don’t come off much better.

It’s not that politics is lost in Ron Paul. It’s that Ron Paul is lost in politics.

People are protesting the Bilderbergers this week because they are convinced the Bilderbergers are puppet masters pulling strings wrecking havoc in the economy and their lives. No, the odds are the people protesting have crummy lives because of the choices they themselves made. But instead of confronting those life choices like the unemployed Occupy kid with the degree in puppetry arts, they’d rather blame the Bilderbergers or Wall Street or The Man.

On CNN Tuesday night, a leftwing activist cried out in anguish that democracy had died. Democracy is alive and well. But it was far easier for this person to believe democracy died because the voters were duped by the Koch Brothers than to believe voters rejected his preferred policy solution into which he had poured his heart and soul.

In 2010, the Republicans made massive gains at the local, state, and federal level. That November night, I was on CNN with a bunch of Democrats claiming they had gotten the policy right and the message wrong.

They could not bring themselves to admit they had been destroyed because of their policies.

People tell themselves lies big and small and convince themselves that someone did them wrong or there was a conspiracy against them when the lose. The truth is often too painful to face â€” it really isn’t them, it’s you.

The Koch Brothers did not buy the Wisconsin election. The right will not buy the White House in November. The left will tell themselves that and the media will report is as gospel. Otherwise, both the media and the left, but I repeat myself, would have to fact the cold, hard truth of reality â€” the majority of Americans really don’t like them and their preferred policy solutions.