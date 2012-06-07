Tonight on my show, I want to talk about the greatest conspiracy never told â€” what I call the ongoing dementia on the left and some on the right to blame others and come up with elaborate conspiracies for everything rather than accept that their own ideas are not popular.

You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. The show starts at 6pm ET.

Consider this an open thread.