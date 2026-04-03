Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Tucker Scofield's avatar
Tucker Scofield
3d

I've often said that the real miracle of Easter is not Christ's resurrection but that He chose to stay on the cross in the first place. He and our Father saw something in humanity that still escapes me to this day. Yet I desperately needed a savior, and I thank Him most days - if I said EVERY day, I'd be lying - for this act of unimaginable love. Happy Easter to all of you.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
3d

Christ has died

Christ has risen

Christ will come again.

Wishing everyone and to you Mr. Erickson and your family and staff a very blessed Easter

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