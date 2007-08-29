This is from today at the Reichstag as seen from the river.

I caught it perfectly with the sun behind it. I applied a filter to it to bring out the color of the walls in iPhoto because the building was darkened by the sun behind it. The result, I think, speaks for itself.

BTW, the crosses in the bottom right of the picture honor each person who died attempting to escape from East Germany. They go through 1989, not very long ago. As I understand it from my German hosts, the part of the Reichstag to the right in the picture was in West Germany. The rest of it was in the no man's land called the "death strip" between East and West Berlin with the wall running almost through the building.

It is profoundly affecting to think that this is all recent history. Recently, 18 years ago, a wall fell that was not designed to keep people out, but to keep people in. And just for good measure, there were also a healthy addition of barbed wire and land lines.

"Irgendwann fÃ¤llt jede Mauer" - "Eventually every wall falls"