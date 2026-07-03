Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kern's avatar
Kern
7m

If you don’t believe that this is a great country; consider the testimony of all those Europeans visiting here to attend The World Cup soccer games.

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
14m

Great piece this morning, Erick. And let's not forget to be thankful for the French this weekend. If not for their help in our revolution, we'd all be speaking English right now. ;)

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