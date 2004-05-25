I am not a fan of trendy language, etc. So, I dislike trendy concepts like "memes." I'm making an exception for this one, however.

Steven Taylor, Mark A. Kilmer, and now Mickey Kaus (avec link to picture graph!!!!) are all pointing out this Gallup poll and developing a "meme" that would do Andrew Sullivan, king of meme development, proud:

Note that Michael Dukasis was considered less charming than Kerry and yet was able to ride high above George H. W. Bush until the middle of August.

Seeing is believing and is reassuring. Kerry does not have this thing in he bag -- though reliable sources in his campaign say the campaign is convinced they are on trajectory to victory.

UPDATE: Just checking in with PoliPundit. He is on this meme too.