The hardest part of my new job is actually working from home. Well, not actually from home, but from my in-laws. While i have a good set up for working at home, at the in-laws I am relegated to the kitchen table. The in-laws have no concept of what I actually do. They see me on the computer and are just convinced I'm "playing" when I'm actually reading the U.S. Copyright Office's review of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

So, I get interrupted and questioned all day about what I'm doing. The explanation of what I'm doing is followed up with a blank stare or a two year old running up demanding to see elephants on the internet and Ninja Turtles.

I long for my office.