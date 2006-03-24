In November, I did one of the hardest things I've ever done. I left the stability and comfort of the law firm where I had worked for eight years -- five as a lawyer -- and entered the world of blogging. In doing so, I started commuting back and forth between Macon, Georgia and Washington, DC. I'm still at it.

Leaving my wife and child for what amounts to three days a week has been very hard. I've also been sicker than I have been in years -- chronically catching colds and assorted viruses. This has been the hardest thing -- knowing the smiles of my wife and child are 800 miles away. Knowing, like yesterday and today, that they might need me and I might not be able to be there.

But I've also discovered something else hard and painful -- something I knew but had never experienced before to the extent I am now. That's seeing a good friend go through a very rough patch. Even harder is seeing people who would rather tread carefully lest allegations be true, than aggressively and zealously defend a friend. I'd rather be right, but I'd rather fully defend than tiptoe.

In fact, in my friend Ben's current situation, he is right. Were all the allegations of plagiarism true, they'd amount to nothing more than an 18 year old fresh in college being a bit too exuberant.

But that's the thing. There are rational explanations to each charge made against Ben. He has done nothing wrong. There are those that will stop at nothing to sabotage what should be a really brilliant career for him. They don't have truth on their side and it sucks to both see that they might be making inroads and it sucks to see that there are those who should be fighting back and defending a friend who sit idly by.

Next to God and family, friendship is of vital importance. Ben is such a great guy. He's my friend, come hell or high water.